Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Reduced by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $663.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 554.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 183,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

