Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.27%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

