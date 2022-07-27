Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $187,051.92

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $187,051.92 and $18,916.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

