Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q1 guidance at $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qorvo Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

