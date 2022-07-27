Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 9.4 %

LON QFI traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.51 ($0.02). 61,630,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,916. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 5 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.98.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

