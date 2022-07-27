QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. The company has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

