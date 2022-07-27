Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $358.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.75 million. Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

XM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,678. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

