Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $97.30 or 0.00427480 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $95.60 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.36 or 0.02141192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004847 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00302533 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

