Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $19,592.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,801.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.60 or 0.06984548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00255769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00700560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00547497 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005595 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,443,713 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

