Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 3.3%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06. 22,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 151,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,009.25. In other news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,417.10. Also, Director Rusty Lewis bought 14,700 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,009.25.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.