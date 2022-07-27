Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $137.35 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $137.35 million and $15.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,099,205,805 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

