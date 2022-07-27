Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Update

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

RBMTF remained flat at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

