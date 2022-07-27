Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Range Resources Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:RRC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources
In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.
