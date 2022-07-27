Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:RRC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 43.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.