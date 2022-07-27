Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $580.09 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

