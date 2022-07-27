Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.