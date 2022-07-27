Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

