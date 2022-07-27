RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of RBB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $430.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.
Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
