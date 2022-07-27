RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $430.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,824,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

