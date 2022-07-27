RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $430.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $784,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,192.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $784,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,192.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,824,254.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

