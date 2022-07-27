Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 5,013 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.97.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $229,014.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 146,239 shares of company stock worth $1,013,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

