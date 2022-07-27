Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,073,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Up 30.8 %

Regen BioPharma stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 101,840,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242,785. Regen BioPharma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.08.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

