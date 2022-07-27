Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,073,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Up 30.8 %
Regen BioPharma stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 101,840,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242,785. Regen BioPharma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.08.
About Regen BioPharma
