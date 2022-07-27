Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 3.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $70,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $41,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.14. 2,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.10. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 26.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

