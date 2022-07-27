Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Update

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 1,058.7% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 590 ($7.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.