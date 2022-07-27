Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $140.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

