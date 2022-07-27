Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Flight Centre Travel Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.

OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

