Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.37 per share.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $364.99 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.35 and a 200 day moving average of $516.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

