Research Analysts Offer Predictions for City Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for City in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 37.91%.

City Trading Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of CHCO opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. City has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. City’s payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in City during the second quarter worth $84,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in City by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in City by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in City by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

