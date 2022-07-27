Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0058

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $108.22 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.07 or 0.99976264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00127037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,773,050,907 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

