Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 706,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,043,000 after purchasing an additional 297,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 312,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

