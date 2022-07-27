Revolution Populi Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $14.07 million and $32,096.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.27 or 1.00001462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003767 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00127146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars.

