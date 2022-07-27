RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Stories
