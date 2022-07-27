RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

