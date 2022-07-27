Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $26.17

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.17, but opened at $27.07. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,974.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.