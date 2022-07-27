Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.49 and last traded at $66.49. 3,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

Several brokerages have commented on RTNTF. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

