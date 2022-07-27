RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Stock Position Cut by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

