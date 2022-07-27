Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.4 %

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

