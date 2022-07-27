Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 7.1%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.76. Approximately 343,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,154,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

