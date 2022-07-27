Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

RCKY opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

