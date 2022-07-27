Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $84.97. Approximately 93,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,615,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.40.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.