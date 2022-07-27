ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $961,412.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008408 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00212221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

