Rope ($ROPE) Price Hits $5.70 on Exchanges

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $159,522.88 and approximately $59.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rope has traded up 288.1% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00026723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.