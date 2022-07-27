Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,442 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 347,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 90,131 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 583.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.