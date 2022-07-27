Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $199.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

