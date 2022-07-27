Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.37. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

