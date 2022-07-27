Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.48 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.