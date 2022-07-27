Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 3.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 41.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,625.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 94.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.53.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,675. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

