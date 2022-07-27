Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €25.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FURCF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($44.90) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($48.98) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($61.22) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

FURCF remained flat at $18.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $55.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

