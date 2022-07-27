Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $63.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.