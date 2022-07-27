Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Target Price to $66.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

