Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 418,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

