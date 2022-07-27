RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM International Stock Down 1.4 %

RPM International stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,851. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

