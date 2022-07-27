RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,851. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.92.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

Several research firms have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

